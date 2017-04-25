Sarawak sets up new agency to oversee development of Upper Rajang

Abang Johari said the Upper Rajang Development Authority (Urda), set up under Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) Ordinance 2006 (4b), covers an area of 38,000 square kilometres, which is one-third the size of Sarawak. — Bernama picKAPIT, April 25 — Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg today announces the setting up of a new state agency to look into the development of Kapit Division and some part of Bintulu.

Making the announcement at a press conference after visiting the Kapit Development Exhibition at Kapit Civic Centre here today during his first working visit to the division after he became the chief minister more than 100 days ago, he said Urda was important to ensure people in the rural areas could enjoy the development implemented by the government.

“(Deputy Chief Minister) Tan Sri James Masing will be the chairman of Urda while (Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister) Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi will be his deputy,” he said.

The agency, he said, would report the planning and implementation of development in the area to Recoda, which is chaired by him.

The chief minister said the area has huge potential to be developed, with the Bakun, Baleh and Murum hydro-electric dams sited there apart from coal deposit and ample land for agricultural activities.

He said a masterplan was needed for the development in the area such as infrastructure, in which “somebody” was needed to coordinate the various available agencies to ensure the blueprint for the area was being implemented.

Others appointed as members of the agency are Deputy state secretary Datuk Ismawi Ismuni, Recoda chief executive officer Tan Sri Wilson Baya Dandot, Kapit and Bintulu Residents, Sarawak Energy Berhad, permanent secretary of state Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Ministry and permanent secretary of state Tourism Ministry.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak Rural Transformation Programme main cabinet committee would definitely consider the recommendations from the agency and he, himself, as the chief minister would certainly support all development plan in the Urda area.

The newly announced Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS) would finance certain areas of development and this could expedite the growth in the Upper Rajang area, he added. — Bernama