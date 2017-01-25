Sarawak PKR says skipping Tanjong Datu by-election to give Abang Jo a chance

State PKR chairman Baru Bian (centre) speaks to reporters after chairing the state liaison committee meeting, January 25, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 25 ― Sarawak PKR has decided today to not contest the Tanjong Datu by-election scheduled for February 18, saying it will instead focus its attention on the general elections.

According to its chairman Baru Bian, the PKR chapter’s decision is also a way for it give the state’s newly-elected chief minister a chance.

“Our decision is also to give the new Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg a chance to implement and fulfil the policies and stands of his predecessor the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“We are also supportive of policies and stands taken by the late chief minister on a number of issues, including freedom of religion,” he told reporters after chairing the state PKR liaison committee meeting this afternoon.

“In view of all these, we will not be contesting in the by-election,” he added.

He said the national party leadership has left the decision to not contest in the by-election for the state leadership to make.

“Our decision, after a lengthy discussion, is final,” he said.

Baru, however, said that the State PKR will not prevent any other opposition party or individual from contesting in the by-election which was called following the passing of Adenan, who was the incumbent for Tanjong Datu, on January 11.

“We will also not be campaigning for any opposition candidate as doing so will contradict our stand not to contest,” the Ba'Kelalan state assemblyman said.

Baru expressed hope that Abang Johari, who was sworn in as the new chief minister on January 13, will do his utmost to uphold his predecessor's policies, especially freedom of religion, English as the second official language, reclaiming the state's rights under the Malaysia Agreement and combating illegal loggings.

“So far, he has done a good job by promising to carry out from where Adenan had left of,” Baru said, adding that the late chief minister had been consistent in dealing with Putrajaya on issues close to the people of Sarawak.

On the May 7, 2016 state election, Adenan retained the Tanjong Datu seat when he defeated Jazolkipli Numan of PKR by 5,892 votes. Adenan has represented Tanjong Datu since 2006.