Sarawak cops say yet to complete probe on teacher who allegedly insulted Islam

The teacher, who taught at a primary school in Miri, had allegedly insulted Islam in his Facebook posting on Dec 16. — Reuters picMIRI, Dec 18 — The police have yet to complete investigations on a primary school teacher who allegedly insulted Islam in his Facebook posting on Dec 16 as he is not in Sarawak.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the man who taught at a primary school in Miri City was from Sabah and had yet to return to Sarawak.

“We have set a date for him to come foward when he returns,” he said when contacted today.

So far, three police reports have been lodged against the 37-year-old teacher who commented on Islam’s manner of praying, and the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem, a holy city for Muslim, Christians and Jews, as Israel’s capital, which angered netizens.

Meanwhile, on the ongoing operation against gambling activities in Sarawak, the police chief said a total of 44 individuals were arrested in 25 raids statewide from Dec 11 to 17.

The suspects were aged between 15 and 67.

Dev Kumar said the 15-year-old boy, a school dropout was found operating an online reload service at the Moyan Commercial Centre in Batu Kawa, Kuching City. — Bernama