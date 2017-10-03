Sarawak CM thanks animal group for support during rabies wave

KUCHING, Oct 3 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg thanked the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) today for assisting his administration contain the recent rabies outbreak that killed five people in Serian Division.

“From the onset of the outbreak, the SSPCA has been working with the state government, particularly in the affected areas, to provide advice to the public on rabies, and the do’s and don’ts to avoid the spread of the disease,” he said at the society’s 55th anniversary dinner here last night.

Four of the rabies victims were below seven years’ old.

Since the outbreak in April, over 38,000 animals including about 31,000 dogs have been vaccinated, mostly in Serian and Kuching Divisions.

“Looking ahead, we have much to do to strengthen animal welfare in Sarawak, teaching the younger generation to care for animals,” he said in his speech read by his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The chief minister said the state government and the SSPCA have enjoyed a strong and mutually beneficial partnership for many years.

He added Kuching remains the only city in Malaysia where the local governments have a formal agreement with an NGO to promote animal welfare.

“Through this arrangement, SSPCA takes in all the abandoned, abused and unwanted animals collected by the council teams,” he said, adding the state government-SSPCA partnership also includes joint neutering programmes under SSPCA’s Capture, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return programme as a means to curb the stray animal population.