Sarawak boots out former DAP member ‘Superman’ Hew

Former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau arrived at the Miri Airport around 3.30pm from Kuala Lumpur, and was told by state Immigration officers that he was among several individuals on the entry blacklist. — Picture via Facebook/Hew Kuan Yau KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau was stopped from entering Sarawak yesterday after flying in for a DAP function there.

Hew, nicknamed “Superman” for his penchant wearing T-shirts featuring the superhero crest, arrived at the Miri Airport around 3.30pm from Kuala Lumpur, and was told by state Immigration officers that he was among several individuals on the entry blacklist, The Borneo Post reported today.

Hew had been invited to speak at a fundraising dinner for independent schools held at Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club on Friday.

The report did not state if Hew was or was not informed of the reasons behind his immigration ban from Sarawak.

He then returned to Kuala Lumpur on the next plane at 4pm.

Coincidentally the incident took place exactly a year after Hew quit DAP, a move he said was meant to prevent attacks against the party.

The former DAP member had reportedly stirred controversy for allegedly playing up racial issues at a ceramah in Batu Kitang during the Sarawak state election.

His comments reportedly sparked anger among various politicians who criticised DAP for not censuring one of its leaders.