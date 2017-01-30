Sarawak BN to name candidate for Tanjung Datu by-election on Wednesday

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg (right) and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is seen in this file picture. The Sarawak CM will announce the BN candidate for Tanjung Datu on Wednesday. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 30 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg will announce the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Tanjung Datu by-election on Wednesday.

Sarawak BN secretary Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said four names had been shortlisted and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) was studying feedback to find the most suitable candidate.

Tanjung Datu state seat fell vacant with the death of Tan Sri Adenan Satem on January 11 due to heart complications at Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

Rundi said the chosen candidate need not necessarily be Adenan’s widow, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu or one of her two children.

The Election Commission (EC) had fixed nomination day on February 4, early voting on February 12 while the polling day on February 18.

Adenan, 72, received 6,360 votes to beat Jazolkipli Numan of PKR who received only 468 votes in the 11th Sarawak state election in May, 2016.

Adenan, who won with a majority of 5,892 votes, was Tanjong Datu state assemblyman since 2006.

Earlier, Sarawak PKR liaison chief Baru Bian announced the party would not contest the Tanjung Datu seat as a mark of respect for Adenan and to focus on the general election.

Meanwhile, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen reportedly said the party would hold a meeting to decide whether to place a candidate or not for Tanjung Datu seat. — Bernama