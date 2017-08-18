Sarawak acknowledges Petronas’ contribution, says Johari

Johari said this was made possible by close ties between the Sarawak and federal governments, as well as between the state and Petronas. — Reuters picKUCHING, Aug 18 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has acknowledged national oil corporation Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) vast contribution to the state’s economy.

Asserting that the need for the close relations to be maintained, he said the state government would work on a win-win situation with both the federal government and Petronas to derive maximum benefits from the oil and gas (O&G) industry.

The chief minister said Petronas had been successful in its 43 operations and Sarawak was not new in the O&G industry, having been involved in the industry for 107 years, previously with Shell and now with Petronas.

“It is our intention to play an active role in the industry and I am working with the federal government and Petronas to get maximum benefits from our O&G resources through this collaboration,” he said in his speech at a contract signing ceremony between Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Perbadanan Urusan Kejuruteraan dan Limbungan Brooke here, today.

Abang Johari said with such collaboration, the state could chart its future and in four or five years’ time there would be a lot of O&G activities in Sarawak.

On the setting up of the state-owned O&G company, Abang Johari said it was still premature for him to disclose whether the company would act as a contractor to Petronas or carry out oil extraction on its own.

“We’d formed the state oil company in order to actively participate in the up, mid and downstream activities in the O&G industry,” he said.

The chief minister recently announced the formation of Sarawak’s wholly-owned O&G company Petros, and had appointed its board members.

He said the board members were made up of Sarawakian professionals with wide experience in the O&G industry and that none were politicians.

Asked if the Continental Shelf Act would limit Petros in terms of oil extraction activities, Abang Johari said he would address the issue at a later date. — Bernama