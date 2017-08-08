SAR operation for missing fishermen to continue today

DUNGUN, Aug 8 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing fishermen in a boat capsize tragedy in Kuala Terengganu will resume today.

Dungun district police chief Supt Ahmad Zailani Yaacub said this after the SAR operation which was mounted since last Thursday, did not show any new lead.

“We will continue searching until tomorrow but it all depends on the weather conditions as we did not find any new leads up until now despite all efforts,” he told Bernama here today.

In the 10pm incident on Wednesday, four fishermen went missing and were feared to have drowned after the fibreglass boat they were in capsized when it was hit by strong waves as they were heading to the Kuala Dungun jetty. — Bernama