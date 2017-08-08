Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

SAR operation for missing fishermen to continue today

Tuesday August 8, 2017
08:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Selena Gomez x CoachThe Edit: Selena Gomez x Coach

The Edit: Netflix buys comics publisherThe Edit: Netflix buys comics publisher

The Edit: Soy sauce bottle gets cool makeoverThe Edit: Soy sauce bottle gets cool makeover

Perak govt declares Matang sub-district as ‘rabies controlled area’Perak govt declares Matang sub-district as ‘rabies controlled area’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

DUNGUN, Aug 8 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing fishermen in a boat capsize tragedy in Kuala Terengganu will resume today.

Dungun district police chief Supt Ahmad Zailani Yaacub said this after the SAR operation which was  mounted since last Thursday, did not show any new lead.

“We will continue searching until tomorrow but it all depends on the weather conditions as we did not find any new leads up until now despite all efforts,” he told Bernama here today.

 

In the 10pm incident on Wednesday, four fishermen went missing and were feared to have drowned after the fibreglass boat they were in capsized when it was hit by strong waves as they were heading to the Kuala Dungun jetty. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline