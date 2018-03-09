Sanusi hailed as statesman, loyal friend

Tributes poured in for the veteran politician following news of his death today. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, March 9 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah has hailed Tan Sri Sanusi Junid as a statesman, saying his death today was a huge loss to the nation, particularly Kedah.

He said Sanusi had made major contributions when he was the mentri besar of Kedah from 1996 to 1999. He had also served as the national and rural development minister and agriculture minister.

Sanusi passed away at about 6am today as he was getting ready to perform his prayers. He was 74. He was buried after the Friday prayers at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery in Damansara.

Ahmad Bashah said Sanusi had always worked hard and assumed great responsibility when undertaking any task.

“I extend my condolences to the family and pray that God will bless his soul,” he said after an event at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Long Chuan here.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said Sanusi had made huge contributions to national development, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“His death is a huge loss,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom expressed his condolences to the family of Sanusi and prayed for his soul to be blessed by God.

“He was a native of the Yan district. His death is a great loss to the people of the district as well as the nation,” he said after presenting aid to victims of a storm in Kampung Gelam near Yan.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum said he had known Sanusi since 1979.

One of Sanusi’s major contributions was the Agriculture Park in Bukit Cahaya Seri Alam (Bukit Cerakah) when he was the agriculture minister.

“It became the country’s open university for livestock breeders, farmers and the public for knowledge on agriculture and animal husbandry,” he said.

The Advisor to the Government on Social and Cultural Matters, Tan Sri Rais Yatim, said Sanusi had been a loyal friend who was steadfast and committed to the task at hand.

“These characteristics came to the fore when he held various posts, including as agriculture minister, Kedah mentri besar and Umno secretary-general,” he said. — Bernama