Sabotage! Amanah condemns banner attacking DAP over Ayer Hitam seat bid

The crudely worded banner along Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat in Ayer Hitam. Johor Amanah has denied having anything to do with it March 18, 2018. — Malay Mail picAYER HITAM, March 18 — Johor Amanah today denied having anything to do with a banner proclaiming that the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat belonged to the party, calling it an act of sabotage.

The banner, measuring about 2.5 metres, was spotted along Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat here just hours after another Pakatan Harapan party, the DAP announced its candidate for the Ayer Hitam seat.

The banner, It had the words in Bahasa Malaysia: “Parlimen Ayer Hitam Milik Amanah!!! Siapa Rampas Memang P#kim#k!!!” (The Ayer Hitam Parliament Belongs To Amanah!!! Who Seizes It Is A P#kim#k!!!).

Amanah was originally meant to contest the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat, but the PH leadership has since decided that the DAP should contest it instead.

Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan condemned the banner and those responsible for erecting it, describing it as an act of sabotage.

“I assure the public that Amanah is not responsible for erecting such banners. We believe that it was done by irresponsible parties aligned to the ruling party that was intent on creating disharmony within the PH Opposition pact,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

On Amanah’s stand, Aminolhuda said such insulting and crude words were certainly not part of the party’s way to show disagreements.

He said Amanah was mature and had settled the issue of the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat in an amicable way with DAP.

“There was a state and national consensus between Amanah and DAP on the issue of Ayer Hitam (parliament seat), where both parties have agreed to move on for the sake of PH,” said Aminolhuda.

Earlier, the PH leadership gathered at the coalition’s Ayer Hitam election centre in Bandar Baru here for DAP’s 52nd anniversary celebrations.

Among those present were the coalition’s top leaders, led by its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

During the national-level event, DAP’s Johor chairman and incumbent Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong was announced as a candidate for the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat.

DAP is the first party from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Opposition pact to announce its candidates for the 14th general election here today.