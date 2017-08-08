Sabah, Sarawak want control of state tourism revenue

Picture shows the blue sky and white sandy beach awaiting tourists to Mantanani Island, Sabah. Sabah and Sarawak want more control and power over the allocation of the revenue for the tourism tax on foreign tourists. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Aug 8 — Sabah and Sarawak want more control and power over the allocation of the state’s tourism revenue, and have made it known to Putrajaya via a joint memorandum.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Masidi Manjun said that it is one of the recommendations made in the joint memorandum signed by the chief ministers of the two states on the issue.

“It is one of the recommendations in the joint memorandum,” he said in reply to a question by Kapayan DAP assemblyman Edwin Bosi at the state assembly sitting today.

Tourism is currently listed under federal jurisdiction in the Federal Constitution’s Ninth Schedule.

The two state’s joint memorandum to Putrajaya is to present its views and concerns over the implementation of the tourism tax law, and seek better terms for the allocation of the tax revenue.

Masidi also said that they are seeking for the tax to be deferred to next year, and push the federal government to honour its promise to distribute the tourism tax revenue more fairly between Sabah, Sarawak and the other states in west Malaysia.

“We are committed to defend Sabah’s rights for a better deal of the new tax law if it gets enforced,” he said, reiterating that Sabah and Sarawak deserve a larger share of the revenue to fund the tourism promotion activities in both states.

He said the ministry have yet to receive instructions to implement the tax, which Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz announced today was to start by September 1, after two false starts of July 1 and Aug 1.

“If the federal government decides to go ahead, we would strongly urge postponing the implementation of the new tax, so it doesn’t disrupt the process of bringing tourists to Sabah,” he said.

Tourism is one of Sabah’s main revenue sources, bringing in some RM7.25billion in tourism receipts in 2016 from 1.13 million foreign visitors and 2.23 million domestic visitors.

The new tax will see foreigners being charged a flat rate of RM10 per night across all classifications of hotels and accommodation. It was announced that RM1 of the RM10 would go to the states.