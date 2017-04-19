Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7:55 pm GMT+8

Sabah religious authorities awaiting state nod to ban Milah Ibrahim

By JULIA CHAN

Wednesday April 19, 2017
05:18 PM GMT+8

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had told Sabah to officially ban Islamic deviationist groups from spreading their teachings there. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaInspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had told Sabah to officially ban Islamic deviationist groups from spreading their teachings there. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA KINABALU, April 19 — Sabah Islamic religious authorities’ declaration of the Milah Ibrahim @ Abraham teachings as deviant is only enforceable once the state Cabinet approves, said Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

“We are now waiting for the state Cabinet to announce its decision whether to declare the group unIslamic and enforce the ban.

“Hopefully they can come to a decision by this year,” the assistant minister to the chief minister said.

Sabah’s Islamic authorities issued a fatwa declaring the group deviant last May, he told reporters after attending an award presentation ceremony for the Sabah Islamic Affairs Department (Jheains) at the Sabah Islamic Council (Muis) here today.

Last Monday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar told Sabah to officially ban Islamic deviationist groups from spreading their teachings there.

He said police could not officially act against these groups absent such bans.

Last year, 58 people were charged in the Shariah courts in Kuala Lumpur for spreading Milah Ibrahim @ Abraham teachings.

