Sabah rattled by 7.3 quake in nearby Philippines

Office staff at the KK Times Square building in the city were evacuated following the earthquake. ― Picture courtesy of Jamili NaisKOTA KINABALU, Jan 10 ― Anxiety flashed over Sabah briefly today after tremors felt here from a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in south-east Philippines triggered memories of the deadly tremblor that struck the state in 2015.

The tremors were felt all the way in the west coast in Sabah, triggering momentary panic and caused several buildings to be evacuated including the Sabah Electricity office and Centre Point Sabah shopping mall in the city.

Those in high-rise buildings like condominiums and office blocks also made their way out for fear of damage from the tremors.

“The windows in my office were rattling for 10 seconds!” said a office worker who worked in the Centre point building.

“My building was swaying and I got dizzy,” said another.

Residents also spread the news across social media posing questions and relating their experience of the tremors.

Staff of the Wisma Persekutuan building in Tawau were also evacuated following the 7.3 earthquake.According to Sabah Meteorological Department director Azmi Daud, the earthquake occurred at 2.13pm, and struck 622km deep from the surface in Isabela City, Philippines but its effects were felt across Sabah.

“No tsunami alert has been issued,” he said when contacted, however.

A spokesman from the State Fire and Rescue Services in Kota Kinabalu said that they were checking on several buildings including the Wisma Wanita, Wawasan Plaza, Wisma Innoprise, the state post office headquarters.

Eighteen people were killed in Sabah as a result of the June 2015 earthquakes. Aftershocks also continued for months, causing concern among villagers who lived at the foothills.

Sabah Parks director Dr Jamili Nais said that park rangers on Mount Kinabalu, which bore the brunt of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake in 2015, reported not feeling any tremors this time.