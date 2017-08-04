Sabah promotes ‘lung-cleansing’ getaway from polluted cities

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said that four areas — Kiulu, Ranau, Kadamaian and Tambunan — all within the western and interior flanks of Sabah — have been earmarked as rural tourism gems for their fresh air, green surroundings and proximity to the city. — Reuters picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — Sabah is leveraging on its vast greenery and natural treasures to promote rural tourism as a getaway from big, polluted cities.

“These areas have the potential to attract local and foreign tourists, especially those who come from large cities. I am sure they will find these districts perfect in terms of getting some good air to breathe and in enjoying the greenery and landscape,” he said at the launch of a rural tourism roadshow at the Imago Shopping Mall here today.

Musa said that communities in these rural areas can look beyond their traditional methods of earning a living, such as farming, and find other means of income, without giving up their unique and authentic way of life.

The communities were encouraged to think about how to take advantage of the tourism opportunities such as operating lodges, tour guiding, acting as naturalists, and marketing and promoting their products.

“To see this through, the government is committed to providing the necessary infrastructure to rural areas such as better road conditions for easier access and to make the drive comfortable and safe and within the shortest amount of time,” he said.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that from January to June this year, some 40,000 people visited the district of Kadamaian, generating some RM300,000 for its local community. Tambunan district received some 49,000 people.

“It is expected to generate around RM2.5 million if each tourist spends at least RM50 in Tambunan. From this success story, we are confident that other districts can achieve the same success,” he said.

Sabah tourism board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said that they have been working closely with the local communities to host tourists in a wide range of back-to-nature activities — from camping to hiking hills, white water rafting, river fishing and experiencing the local hospitality.

“The aim is for villagers to have an alternative income while selling tourists on our natural attractions in less-populated areas,” said Bangkuai said, adding that the move would also encourage local villagers to appreciate and preserve their natural environment.

The Rural Tourism Road Show from August 4 to 6 in Imago shopping centre features the communities from the four districts promoting over 50 products — from agriculture produce to eco tourism lodges in their districts.