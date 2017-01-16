Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 2:53 pm GMT+8

Sabah opposition leader Lajim to face bankruptcy charges if bank debt unsettled

By JULIA CHAN

Monday January 16, 2017
02:29 PM GMT+8

A copy of the notice in the Sabah 'Daily Express' newspaper.A copy of the notice in the Sabah 'Daily Express' newspaper.KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 – Sabah opposition leader Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin will be facing bankruptcy charges if he fails to settle an RM160,951.81 debt owed to a bank here, according to a notice in a local newspaper here today.

In the notice published in the Daily Express here today, the Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president has seven days from today to settle the outstanding amount with CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad or obtain a court order to set aside or counter claim a higher amount to the bank.

The bankruptcy notice, issued by Messrs Wong & Shim, said that the amount due was based on a judgement from Sessions Courts in Kota Kinabalu on March 14 2016 and that the deadline to serve the notice is on April 24 this year.

Lajim, who is Klias assemblyman when contacted said that it was a private matter between him and the bank.

“It should be understood that the notice was published because the lawyers couldn’t issue the claims to me in person, so they put it in the papers. There is two months left to settle this,” he said.

Lajim, 61, is a senior figure in Sabah’s political scene, having been in Parti Bersatu Sabah up to 1994 when he joined Umno, where he stayed until defecting to Keadilan in 2012 where he was the state chairman of the Pakatan Harapan alliance.

