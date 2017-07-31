Sabah not under security threat from Marawi militants, says minister

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said that ESSCom had also increased its surveillance and checks at all gazetted entry and exit points from Sabah, such as the airport and the ports located in the ESSZone. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Militants linked to global terror network Islamic State who attacked the city of Marawi in neighbouring Philippines are not threatening Sabah, according to a federal minister.

“Up until now, there are no detentions against any suspected criminal from southern Philippines, especially militants from Marawi City, Philippines, and there is no security threat there,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said in a written reply dated July 25.

He was responding to a question from Ranau MP Datuk Ewon Ebin, who asked about the steps taken by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to ensure criminals from the Philippines won’t enter Sabah and to protect Malaysia’s sovereignty.

Shahidan who is also Arau MP, said that ESSCom had increased its surveillance through intensive patrolling, and also conducts coordinated patrolling together with the Philippines’ security team, in addition to increasing its monitoring and checks in areas suspected to be landing spots for illegal immigrants in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

He said that ESSCom had also increased its surveillance and checks at all gazetted entry and exit points from Sabah, such as the airport and the ports located in the ESSZone.

Marawi is currently in a state of turmoil after Philippine security forces clashed with militants.

National news wire , Bernama reported that Malaysia had previously sent humanitarian aid, comprising food and medical supplies to the Philippine army, and has planned the second phase of aid which includes sending the Malaysian Armed Forces forward medical team, equipment for clean water and an Armed Forces Religious Corp team.