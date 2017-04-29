Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Sabah mulls national-level holiday for Kaamatan

Saturday April 29, 2017
10:08 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: World’s oldest gymnast, 92, wows Singapore fansThe Edit: World’s oldest gymnast, 92, wows Singapore fans

Charged with rape, Singapore doctor can’t see female patients aloneCharged with rape, Singapore doctor can’t see female patients alone

Remand on tahfiz school assistant warden extendedRemand on tahfiz school assistant warden extended

Tottenham to play 2017/18 home games at WembleyTottenham to play 2017/18 home games at Wembley

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Shafie had earlier called for a two-day national holiday on May 30 and 31 to allow Malaysians to celebrate the festival in Sabah. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaShafie had earlier called for a two-day national holiday on May 30 and 31 to allow Malaysians to celebrate the festival in Sabah. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Pesta Kaamatan which is a harvest celebration special to Sabah is being considered for a national-level holiday, state Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said.

He was responding to a suggestion by Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and said the idea will be discussed by the state government when there is an opportunity, The Star reported today.

“However, Kaamatan is already recognised nationally,” Kitingan was quoted saying.

He noted that there were celebrations in peninsular Malaysia to mark the harvest festival traditionally observed by Sabah’s ethnic Kadazan Dusun tribe.

However, Kaamatan is currently a public holiday only in Sabah and not nationwide.

Shafie had earlier called for a two-day national holiday on May 30 and 31 to allow Malaysians to celebrate the festival in Sabah.

In Sabah, Kaamatan is a month-long celebration that ends on a grand note on the last two days.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline