Sabah government proposes to gazette Turnbull Hall as historical site

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — The state government proposes to gazette Turnbull Hall, the old Sabah College (now Maktab Sabah) building as a heritage site.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the site had historical significance in education, producing many leaders including Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

“Once gazetted, one of the conditions is that the building must retain its original form,” he said in conjunction with Maktab Sabah’s Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary, 1957-2017) here, today.

Masidi who was himself a Maktab Sabah student represented Musa in launching the celebration, which was also attended by other former students from the early 60s to the present.

Hopefully, he said, the proposal would get the support of those who are affiliated to Maktab Sabah including former students.

The minister also suggested that a number of rooms in the hall be converted into a museum to exhibit Maktab Sabah’s successes and achievements to motivate its new generation of students towards excellence.

The old building was rehabilitated by the school administration three years ago to accommodate Form Six students.

Meanwhile, Masidi also declared open the Collegian Square, witnessed by Maktab Sabah principal Nuinda Alias. — Bernama