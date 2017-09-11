Sabah government, people offer condolences to Kedah royal family

Sabah and its people today conveyed their condolences to the Kedah royal family over the demise of Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah (centre), seen in this file picture taken on June 2, 2012. — Reuters picKOTA KINABALU, Sept 11 — The government and people of Sabah today conveyed their condolences to members of the Kedah royal family over the demise of KDYMM Tuanku Sultan Al-Mu’tassimu Billahi Muhibbuddin Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzzam Shah.

Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in a statement today described the late Sultan as a friendly and caring ruler who keeps the interest of the people close to his heart.

“We share the loss and sadness with the government and people of Kedah on the death of Tuanku. May the Almighty bless his soul and place him among the righteous,” said Musa. — Bernama