Sabah development due to close state-federal ties, says CM

Tan Sri Musa Aman said the close ties between the state and federal governments have led to much development in Sabah. — Reuters picTAWAU, March 11 — The close ties between the state and federal governments have led to much development in Sabah, with the latest a project in the southern region which includes Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu districts.

Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said this new initiative was to develop the potential in the four districts.

“The State and Federal Economic Planning Units, with the help of PEMANDU Associates have drawn up development plans for the southern region,” he said.

Musa added that 25 Entry Point Projects have been proposed for the region including in tourism, agriculture and oil palm industries which will generate income and provide at least 50,000 jobs to the locals.

There are similar development plans for Sandakan, Beluran, Labuk and Kinabatangan, he said.

Musa was speaking at the Yayasan Sabah gathering with the public in the southern Sabah East Coast Zone held here today. — Bernama