Sabah DAP says will ‘easily’ replace quitting Kepayan rep

Bosi blamed a failed 'Shanghai handshake' as the basis for his resignation. ― Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Sabah DAP chairman Stephen Wong called the departure of Kepayan assemblyman Edwin Bosi a loss for the party, but one from which it will “easily” recover.

Saying it was unfortunate that Bosi could not look beyond his personal issues for the greater good of the party, Wong said he accepted the former’s decision to leave.

“As party chairman, of course I feel sad that he has made such a decision, but leaders come and go. The party is still intact.

“Of course it is a loss for the party. He has made some contributions to the party. It is a shame that he decided to leave, even after we tried to remedy the situation the last couple of months,” he said.

Wong said that he would be able to fill Bosi’s vacancy soon with the new crop of young leaders that the party was grooming.

“We will be able to fill up his vacancy easily. We have a lot of young capable leaders we can field,” he said.

Bosi today announced his resignation from the party effective tomorrow, citing irreconcilable differences with Wong.

Bosi blamed a failed “Shanghai handshake” as the basis for his resignation, referencing an agreement between Wong and Kota Kinabalu MP Jimmy Wong to refrain from contesting for the chairman’s post in the last party elections.

Wong said that many months had elapsed since the agreement was made, and by the time the party elections came, there were no longer any issues to keep him from contesting.

Bosi is the third DAP elected representative to leave the party since the last elections, after Hieu King Cheu (Luyang) and Junz Wong (Likas).