Sabah bans Tony Pua

Pua being held by Immigration at Kota Kinabalu International Airport. — Picture courtesy of DAP SabahKOTA KINABALU, April 28 — DAP MP Tony Pua is the latest person to be barred from entering Sabah.

The Petaling Jaya Utara MP was stopped by Immigration officers upon arrival at Kota Kinabalu International Airport at about 12.45pm today and was sent back to Kuala Lumpur on a 2pm flight.

Pua, who was scheduled to launch several Impian Sabah water projects in the interior districts and attend a forum, said he was not given a reason for the ban.

“I’m disappointed with the Sabah state government for abusing their immigration powers for political purposes,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Pua said he has no plans to file a lawsuit as of now.

He is the second DAP lawmaker banned from Sabah after Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Other prominent figures similarly refused entry to Sabah include PKR vice-president and Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan.

The Sabah and Sarawak chief ministers have autonomy over immigration and can refuse entry to any individual, under special privileges accorded to them under the Malaysia Agreement.

The list of peninsular Malaysians blacklisted from Sabah and Sarawak changes from time to time and is a national secret, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.