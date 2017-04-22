RTD issues more than 13k summons five days after launch of road safety programme

File photo of commuters travelling along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy MayALOR SETAR, April 22 ― The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 13,096 traffic summons in the five days after the implementation of the Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) and the Demerit Points For Traffic Offences System (Kejara) on April 15.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said, of the total number, 11,556 were for speeding and 1,540 for beating the red light.

“More than 13,000 summonses were issued (between April 15 and 20) but without demerit points, which were only given after the compound is paid, to the driver of the car and not the car owner.

“As shown by the nature of offences in the summonses, many Malaysians still find it difficult to change their attitude while on the road despite the implementation of the system,” he said after an IM4U programme organised by the Association for Wives of Public Servants and Women in the Public Service (Puspanita).

The system is aimed at reducing the number of accidents and deaths on the road that involved offences for speeding and beating the red light.

Saripuddin said 14 automated enforcement systems (AES) have been installed nationwide and the ministry will increase the number of cameras after this to facilitate detecting road users who committed traffic offences.

“Road users need to also give their cooperation and support to enable the number of accidents and deaths to go down. This is important for the safety of road users and not just for avoiding demerit points,” he said.

Earlier, 30 orphans from Rumah Baitul Ahmad received contribution in the form of clothing and money presented by Puspanita patron Datin Sabariah Tukiman.

The programme also involved cooperation between the Road Safety Department, RTD and state 1RTD Youth Squad. ― Bernama