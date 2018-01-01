RTD impounds 20 vehicles including Rolls Royce belonging to D’Herbs Holdings

File picture shows the Rolls-Royce Serenity. A Rolls Royce allegedly registered under D’Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd was among 20 vehicles impounded by the Road Transport Department. — AFP Relaxnews picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A Rolls Royce allegedly registered under D’Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd was among 20 vehicles impounded by the Road Transport Department (RTD) in an operation, dubbed “Op Patuh”, in Jalan Bangsar here last night.

RTD deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman said the luxury car was rented and driven by an Australian man before the vehicle was impounded in the operation which began at 8.30 pm.

He said the vehicle displayed a road tax which was only valid for use in Sarawak where the price was about RM5,000, which was much lower than the actual tax.

“Investigation revealed that the actual Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) that should have been paid was about RM20,000,” he told reporters after the operation.

Wan Ahmad Uzir said the MVL for Sabah and Sarawak could only be used for vehicles in the two states.

Commenting on the operation in the federal capital, he said it also involved 170 personnel from the Immigration Department, the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, 65 foreigners from various countries were detained for not having identification documents as well as overstaying. — Bernama