RON95, RON 97 up three sen, diesel up five sen

RON95 and RON97 and will cost three sen more a litre to RM2.19 and RM2.49 respectively from midnight until Oct 11, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 —RON95 and RON97 and will cost three sen more a litre to RM2.19 and RM2.49 respectively from midnight until Oct 11.

The retail price of diesel will also increase, by five sen to RM2.17/litre, according the latest retail prices of the three fuels posted on the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s website today.

For the week from Sept 28 to Oct 4, RON95 cost RM2.16/litrer, RON97 (RM2.46/litre ) and diesel (RM2.12/ litre) — Bernama