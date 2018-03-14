Rohingya man ties up wife, beats her and runs away with cash and jewellery

Anwara Abdul Hashim lodged a complaint against her assaulters at the Kota Setar police station, asking them to find her husband and the others and act against them for stealing from her. ― Picture via Facebook/Polis Kota SetarPETALING JAYA, March 14 — A 28-year-old woman was trussed up, gagged and assaulted by her husband of four years at their home in Alor Setar, Kedah, Harian Metro reported today.

Anwara Abdul Hashim who suffered injuries to her neck, hands and feet as a result said her 37-year-old husband was aided by his younger sibling and his friends, adding that they also ran away with RM4,000 cash and RM9,000 worth of jewellery.

“They tied my hands and feet with rope while binding my mouth with cloth, before my husband began hitting my head and body,

“He said he needed instant money as he wanted to return to Bangladesh, and took the cash in my possession which belonged to his sibling and uncle,” she was quoted saying.

Anwara was reported to have escaped her bindings only after the group left.

She lodged a complaint against her assaulters at the Kota Setar police station, asking them to find her husband and the others and act against them for stealing from her.

“I am now at a loss, since I am unemployed, and hope he will be found by the police and the jewelry obtained. As I understand it he has gone off to Ampang, Selangor, and I worry he will soon head to Bangladesh.”

Kota Setar district police chief Superintendent Yazri Ismail confirmed receiving the report and said a search for the assaulters is underway.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of RM2,000, or both upon conviction.