Rock melon imports from Australia suspended, minister confirms

Friday March 9, 2018
07:55 PM GMT+8

Rock melons from Australia have been implicated in a deadly human listeriosis outbreak. — Reuters file picRock melons from Australia have been implicated in a deadly human listeriosis outbreak. — Reuters file picCYBERJAYA, March 9 — Malaysia has temporarily halted the imports of rock melons from Australia following reports of four deaths in Sydney from consuming rock melon contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Agriculture and Agro Based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the action was taken due to concerns over contamination from that country.

“The entry of rock melons from Australia will be halted until the situation improves,” he told reporters after presenting his ministry’s Excellent Service Award 2017 here today.

Commenting on the matter, he said local rock melons were plentiful and safe to consume besides not having any issues.

Media reports say so far four persons have died while many were facing health problems in Australia after consuming contaminated rock melons. The Listeriosis bacteria can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea as well as diarrhoea and death. — Bernama

