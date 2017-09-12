Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Road safety education module in primary schools starting 2019

Tuesday September 12, 2017
11:17 PM GMT+8

Tools

KUANTAN, Sept 12 — A new road safety education module (PKJR) inserted into the Bahasa Melayu subject will be introduced in all primary schools in 2019.

Road Safety Department (JKJR) director-general Datuk Rosli Isa said in the initial stage, the module would go on trial at 24 selected primary schools located all over the country.

“The new module involving more graphics, highway codes and safety guidelines will be inserted in a Bahasa Melayu subject for two periods a week.

“PKJR involves all students from Year One to Year Six and starting next January, we will be training Bahasa Melayu teachers as part of preparations,” he said.

Rosli told a media conference after attending a Special JKJR Advocacy Programme here today. — Bernama

