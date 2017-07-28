Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

RM845,000 allocation for Pulau Ketam, Bagan Sungai Lima

Friday July 28, 2017
11:27 PM GMT+8

Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government, Tan Sri Noh Omar (centre) posing for a photograph with members of the Pulau Ketam Volunteer Fire in conjunction with his working visit to the island July 28, 2017. — Bernama picMinister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government, Tan Sri Noh Omar (centre) posing for a photograph with members of the Pulau Ketam Volunteer Fire in conjunction with his working visit to the island July 28, 2017. — Bernama picPORT KLANG, July 28 — The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry has allocated RM845,000 for the upgrading of infrastructure and fire fighting equipment in Pulau Ketam and Bagan Sungai Lima, here.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar said of the amount RM580,000 was for water tank repairs and provision of fire fighting equipment for the Pulau Ketam Volunteer Fire Association.

“During my visit, I noticed that the water tank for use in case of fire on Pulau Ketam is over 50 years old and is in need of repairs and more fire-fighting equipment are required.

“This is because should a fire break out on the island the voluntary squad will be able to render assistance before the Fire and Rescue team arrives as the island is quite a distance from the mainland,” he told reporters after a working visit to the two areas today.

Also present were Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Wira Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim and Kapar MCA Division chairman Datuk Song Kee Chai.

In addition, Noh said a sum of RM265,000 was allocated for the Bagan Sungai Lima Volunteer Fire Association and the construction of a covered square in the area.

“The federal government has given a lot of assistance to Pulau Ketam and Bagan Sungai Lima to ensure that the residents are safe and comfortable,” he said while assuring that more facilities would be provided at the two locations. — Bernama

