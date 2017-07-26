Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

RM5.7b in unclaimed monies since 1977, Dewan Rakyat told

Wednesday July 26, 2017
06:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Wonder Woman 2’ officially has a release dateThe Edit: ‘Wonder Woman 2’ officially has a release date

DAP not in control of Pakatan Harapan, Dr M saysDAP not in control of Pakatan Harapan, Dr M says

UniCredit says 400,000 clients affected by security breachUniCredit says 400,000 clients affected by security breach

The Edit: UK passes law outlawing new petrol and diesel cars by 2040The Edit: UK passes law outlawing new petrol and diesel cars by 2040

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A total of RM5.7 billion in unclaimed monies from 1977 till June 30 this year is still being kept by the Accountant-General’s Department, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz said the amount involved more than 55 million account records such as savings, current and business.

Replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Zaim Abu Hasan (BN-Parit), he said the unclaimed monies, included salaries, bonuses, commissions and dividends, were uncollected between a year and seven years.

Othman said the public could check on the unclaimed monies at 25 counters nationwide.

Thirteen of the counters are in the peninsula, Sarawak (seven), Sabah (four) and a new counter will be opened in Putrajaya.

As a trustee, the government is fully responsible for the monies and will ensure that they are safely kept until they are claimed, he added. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline