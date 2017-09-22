RM40m misappropriation of funds probe: CEO Datuk, two others out on bail

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — Three individuals including a corporation chief executive with a "Datuk" title, who were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to facilitate investigations into misappropriation of government funds amounting to RM40 million were released on bail today.

Magistrate Mohd Dinie Shazwan Ab Shukor set RM100,000 as bail with two sureties each, for the Datuk aged 58, and a corporation secretary aged 34, as applied by the MACC.

The third person, a company director aged 38 was released on RM 28,000 bail with two sureties.

On Sept 13, MACC detained four individuals in connection with the case involving funds which should have been channelled to a corporation for skills training programmes for the jobless.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Earlier, the media reported that four suspects allegedly misappropriated RM25 million this year and RM15 million last year. — Bernama