RM2,000 special payment to staff of Pahang local councils

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail said that the local authorities could determine how the payment was to be made. — AFP picKUANTAN, Dec 8 — The local councils in the 11 districts of Pahang have been instructed to make a special payment of RM2,000 to their staff, said Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail.

He said, however, that the local authorities could determine how the payment was to be made.

“It may be a little difficult for some local councils facing financial problems, such as in the Maran and Lipis districts, to make the additional payment but it depends on their capability,” he told reporters after closing the Kuantan Municipal Council Innovation Week 2017 here yesterday.

He said it was estimated that the local councils in the 11 districts had over 3,000 staff, with the largest number of 1,300 in the Kuantan Municipal Council. — Bernama