RM2.8m programme to repair Melaka people’s homes, says CM

Datuk Seri Idris Haron said Melaka state government has allocated RM2.8 million to repair homes of the people in the state. — Bernama picMELAKA, March 28 — The Melaka state government has allocated RM2.8 million to repair homes of the people in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

He said the 28 state constituencies in Melaka will receive RM100,000 each to carry out repairs and the programme is open to everyone in the state.

“People whose homes are damaged can apply for the allocation, and each applicant will be given between RM5,000 and RM10,000.

“The application must be submitted through the Office of the People’s Welfare in the Chief Minister’s Department and can be made from now,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, he said the state government would be increasing the salaries of Community Rehabilitation Centre supervisors from RM1,200 to RM1,400 and that of staff from RM800 to RM 1,100 a month. — Bernama