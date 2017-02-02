RM1m drugs discovered in airport’s lost and found dept

Abdul Aziz (second left) and investigating officer Inspector Mardiah Mohamed (centre) remove the substances from the plastic bags packed in the suitcases. — Picture by Kwong Wah Yit Poh SEPANG, Feb 2 — Police are hunting for the owners of three suitcases seized at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s lost and found department in which 49.5kg of a drug-making substance was discovered in them.

The substance, worth about RM1 million, were found on Jan 22 in the suitcases registered to three foreigners from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the crystalline substance were used in the manufacture of designer drugs.

“The value of the finished product would be worth well more than the seized amount,” Abdul Aziz said.

He said police were trying to establish if the suitcase owners were still in the country and if they were part of a drug trafficking syndicate.

One suitcase contained 13.5kg of the substance packed into three plastic bags, while the other two had four bags in them each containing 18kg of the crystals.

“Those who brought the drugs into the country could have been testing the level of enforcement here to see if they could get away with it before they try to smuggle in more,” Abdul Aziz said.

In an unrelated case, Abdul Aziz said three people, including a Pakistan national, were charged by the Sepang Magistrate’s Court last Friday for forging and possessing forged documents.

The three were arrested with 39 fake credit cards of local and foreign banks, and two fake Malaysian passports on Jan 20.

The trio, who had also purchased their air tickets using stolen credit card information, are believed to be part of a forgery syndicate that had been operating for at least a year.

Police were alerted to the syndicate on Jan 19 by the Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAS) Business Support Centre for Fraud.

“The centre detected a local man purchasing a MAS e-ticket for a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Dubai, using an apparent fake credit card,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said when the 30-year-old suspect was at the airport gate the next day, officers moved in on him to verify the flight ticket.

“The suspect told officers the ticket was given to him by a friend and was meant to be handed over to another person the moment he touched down in Dubai,” Abdul Aziz said.

Police arrested the suspect and seized two Malaysian passports, a fake one and a real one, and two fake credit cards from him.

Based on information obtained, police raided an apartment in Subang Jaya and arrested a local woman aged 46, and the Pakistan national, 41.

“We confiscated another 37 fake credit cards, a fake Malaysian passport and several ATM cards during the raid,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said another suspect, also a Pakistani, was being sought in connection with the case.