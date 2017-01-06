Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:53 pm GMT+8

Ritz Airlines does not have permit to operate umrah flights, Mavcom says

Friday January 6, 2017
08:52 AM GMT+8

Mavcom and the ministry also urged the public to be extra vigilant when making any flight and travel arrangements to ensure that they would not face any inconveniences in their umrah plans. — Reuters picMavcom and the ministry also urged the public to be extra vigilant when making any flight and travel arrangements to ensure that they would not face any inconveniences in their umrah plans. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has issued a warning letter to Ritz Airline Berhad (Ritz Airlines) to stop marketing its service as a commercial airline for umrah flights.

This is because the company does not hold a valid Air Service Licence (ASL) or Air Service Permit.

The matter was stated in a joint statement issued by Mavcom and the Tourism and Culture Ministry yesterday.

“Ritz Airlines therefore currently cannot charge, demand, receive or collect any payment, consideration, gratuity or benefit derived from the operation of its service from any party; as well as any other activities for the purpose of undertaking to carry by air any passenger, mail or cargo,” said the statement. 

The statement said that it had come to both Mavcom’s and the ministry’s attention that Ritz Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Marwa Vacations to operate 32 umrah flights for the Kuala Lumpur-Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur-Madinah routes.

It quoted a news report which stated that the company planned to commence umrah flights in February by offering return flight tickets at RM2,950 each.

According to the statement, the ministry was currently investigating Marwa Vacations as the company was not licenced by the ministry.

Mavcom and the ministry also urged the public to be extra vigilant when making any flight and travel arrangements to ensure that they would not face any inconveniences in their umrah plans. — Bernama

