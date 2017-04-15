Retract statement and apologise to all Shariah judges, Rafizi told

The Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association says Rafizi Ramli’s (pic) statement has tarnished the dignity of the Shariah Courts as well as the Shariah judges. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― The Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association (PGSM) has demanded PKR's Rafizi Ramli apologise and retract his claim on the risk of Shariah judges being involved in corruption.

“Rafizi Ramli’s statement has tarnished the dignity of the Shariah Courts as well as the Shariah judges.

“As such, PGSM calls on Rafizi Ramli to retract his baseless accusation and statement as well as publicly apologise to all Shariah judges and all Muslims,” PGSM said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier this week, the Pandan MP took part in a mock parliamentary debate organised by Pakatan Harapan which discussed PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Private Member's Bill to enhance Shariah offences, or Act 355.

During the debate, Rafizi had pointed out that Hadi’s amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act did not increase salaries of Shariah court judges and that this could open room to a risk of corruption or abuse of power by these judges.

“PGSM affirms that since the Syariah courts were established, there was only one case where a Shariah court judge was involved with corruption and even then it did not involve a large sum of money,” PGSM added.