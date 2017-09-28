Responsible media outlets won’t give extremists publicity, deputy minister says

Datuk Jailani Johari speaks at the National Media Forum 2017 to industry practitioners and academics at Hotel UiTM in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Sept 28 ― Responsible media outlets would not give any attention to extremist groups or their activities, Multimedia and Communications Deputy Minister Datuk Jailani Johari said today.

Jailani said that the media has the power to disseminate information and must act wisely.

“For example, the extremists definitely hope for media publicity every time they carry out an attack or cruel murders.

“A responsible and alert media would not do that. Would not give these extremists what they need, that is publicity,” he said in his speech during the National Media Forum 2017 to industry practitioners and academics at Hotel UiTM here.

The day-long forum is scheduled to feature several academics and editors from the mainstream media who will discuss the direction and future of the journalism industry.