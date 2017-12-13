Rescuers find body of one of two men lost at sea

Members of the Royal Malaysian Police air wing discussing the SAR operations involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Royal Malaysian Navy and marine police to search for the last remaining victim in the waters off the Middle Rocks today. ― Picture courtesy of MMEAJOHOR BARU, Dec 13 — One of two people lost at sea since three days ago was found dead by Indonesian authorities at Pantai Tanjung Berakit, Pulau Bintan yesterday.

The body, identified as that of Chang Chong Kuok, 51, was spotted around 1.30pm yesterday.

He was believed to have drowned, prompting fears the same fate may have befallen Tan Soon Heng, 35, after their boat capsized about 500m from the Middle Rocks.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director (operations) Sanifah Yusof said Chang's family confirmed his identity based on the clothes he was wearing and marks on his body.

“The MMEA will be communicating with our Indonesian counterparts to bring back Chang’s remains to Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Sanifah said the search and rescue (SAR) operations involving the MMEA, Royal Malaysian Navy, marine police and the police air wing were ongoing to locate Tan.

“A total of 55 personnel are involved in the SAR operations today that will concentrate in the waters off Pengerang and the Middle Rocks covering a total area of 150 nautical miles,” he said, adding that the relevant authorities in Indonesia and Singapore were also conducting searches.

On December 10, Chang and Tan were out fishing in the sea when their boat capsized. The incident saw MMEA initiate a multi-agency SAR operation.