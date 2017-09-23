Repurposed party bids to join Pakatan Harapan, vows to help deliver 25 federal seats

Its president A. Rajaretinam said today the party will not demand any federal or state seats, and will instead fully focus in supporting PH candidates in marginal seats during the forthcoming elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — An existing party rebranded ostensibly to cater for ethnic minorities here is seeking to join Pakatan Harapan, pledging to deliver at least 25 parliamentary seats to the federal Opposition pact by swinging minority votes in the constituencies.

The Minorities Rights Action Party (Mira), a rebranded version of the four-year-old New Generation Party (NewGen), will apply to join PH next week, its president A. Rajaretinam said today.

The party, which claims to represent some 19 per cent of voters from ethnic minorities, will also act as Indian representatives within the PH fold.

Rajaretinam said that the party will not demand any federal or state seats, and will instead fully focus in supporting PH candidates in marginal seats during the forthcoming elections.

