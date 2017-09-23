Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Repurposed party bids to join Pakatan Harapan, vows to help deliver 25 federal seats

BY RAM ANAND

Saturday September 23, 2017
12:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: British star Colin Firth is now ItalianThe Edit: British star Colin Firth is now Italian

The Edit: Five reasons to buy a Honda City HybridThe Edit: Five reasons to buy a Honda City Hybrid

Uber appeals to Londoners after city takes away licence (VIDEO)Uber appeals to Londoners after city takes away licence (VIDEO)

Miss Turkey loses crown over contentious coup tweetMiss Turkey loses crown over contentious coup tweet

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Its president A. Rajaretinam said today the party will not demand any federal or state seats, and will instead fully focus in supporting PH candidates in marginal seats during the forthcoming elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIts president A. Rajaretinam said today the party will not demand any federal or state seats, and will instead fully focus in supporting PH candidates in marginal seats during the forthcoming elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — An existing party rebranded ostensibly to cater for ethnic minorities here is seeking to join Pakatan Harapan, pledging to deliver at least 25 parliamentary seats to the federal Opposition pact by swinging minority votes in the constituencies.

The Minorities Rights Action Party (Mira), a rebranded version of the four-year-old New Generation Party (NewGen), will apply to join PH next week, its president A. Rajaretinam said today.

The party, which claims to represent some 19 per cent of voters from ethnic minorities, will also act as Indian representatives within the PH fold.

Rajaretinam said that the party will not demand any federal or state seats, and will instead fully focus in supporting PH candidates in marginal seats during the forthcoming elections.

MORE TO COME

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline