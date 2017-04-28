Report: Sarawak reviews water tariff

The state’s water tariff rate was last reviewed in 1995. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Sarawak government is studying its water tariff rate that was last reviewed in 1995.

State Public Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom said that it was the norm to do so after a long period of time and added that other states were also doing same, The Borneo Post reported on its website today.

“It is also not just about the rate of the tariff and so on but it is also about how we are trying to educate consumers on how to appreciate water,” he was quoted as saying.

Rundi pointed out that the state incurred 60 per cent in losses from non-revenue water (NRW) supplied to rural areas. NRW occurs from leakage due to old pipes.

He claimed that other countries charged an exorbitant rate for their water.

According to the Kuching Water Board, RM4.40 is the minimum charge at the current domestic rate for every 1,000 litres.

Rundi also said his state ministry is looking at several measures to ensure electricity supply was available statewide by 2020.

The news report said the state’s electricity supply stood at 87 per cent as of end of last year.