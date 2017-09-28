Report: Perlis has a Muslim-only laundry shop too

File picture of a laundrette in Muar that displayed the 'Muslim-only' signboard. A local daily claimed that a laundrette with the controversial policy of serving only Muslim customers has also been discovered in Perlis. — Picture via Facebook/Kelab Info MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A laundrette with the controversial policy of serving only Muslim customers has also been discovered in Perlis, a report today claimed.

Khaw Hock Kong, who is the state’s Titi Tinggi assemblyman from MCA, reportedly said he had been notified by the public of the existence of this laundrette, a report by local daily Sin Chew Daily said.

Khaw reportedly said he had personally paid a visit to the alleged Muslim-only laundrette in Perlis and found it to be true.

According to Sin Chew Daily’s report and accompanying photos it published, the laundrette in Perlis has a signboard stating “Islamic laundry concept” and a notice stating that “this laundry is dedicated to Muslim use only”.

Khaw, who is also Perlis MCA deputy chairman, said this was worrying as it would cause non-Muslims to perceive Islam as being narrow-minded if other industries follow suit in carrying out such a business concept.

He also reportedly said that this would go against the country’s vision of moulding a society that is united, harmonious, moderate and tolerant.

The reported discovery of a Muslim-only laundrette in Perlis comes just days after a Muar outlet with the same policy went viral online.

After the Johor Sultan ordered an end to the discriminatory practice, the operator of the Muar laundrette yesterday apologised and removed the signboard which had stated the Muslim-only customer policy.

Following the incident, DAP MP Teo Nie Ching yesterday said Malaysia needs laws to either ensure equality or to prohibit discrimination based on gender, faith and race.