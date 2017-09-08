Report: Perak looking to build RM1.5b international airport

According to the source, the existing Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh was not designed for wide-body aircrafts and its runway cannot be extended further due to limited land. At the same time, it is also surrounded by residential areas. — Picture by The Malay MailKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Perak government might be building a new RM1.5 billion international airport in Seri Iskandar that may later be privatised.

Citing an unnamed source, local daily the New Straits Times reported today that the project is expected to be one of the biggest infrastructure developments in the Kinta Valley and will have a bigger runway to accommodate wide-body aircrafts.

The source was further reported saying that many companies and consortiums, including China-linked firms, were expected to bid for the job.

“The state government will look into hiring a company or consortium with strong financial background and expertise to ensure that the project is completed within schedule and on budget.

“The new airport is meant to cater for regional flights from China, India, Indonesia, Singapore and other South-east Asian countries,” the source was quoted saying.

According to the source, the existing Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh was not designed for wide-body aircrafts and its runway cannot be extended further due to limited land. At the same time, it is also surrounded by residential areas.

The newspaper reported that the state government is now awaiting approval from the National Economic Council.

In June, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir was reported saying that the location for the airport had been identified and they have requested cooperation from the Transport Ministry and Department of Civil Aviation.