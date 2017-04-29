Report: Malaysian women sell homes, take up loans to be with IS lovers in Syria

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — In hopes of finding love with Islamic State (IS) militants more than 20 women here have lost millions of ringgit and left stranded at the borders of Syria, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The Malay daily cited Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay saying these women had sold off properties and even obtained loans, including using up their study loans, just so they could head over to Syria and find love.

“But upon arrival, they are placed in a shelter for some time and during their stay, all of their belongings are slowly taken away by these so-called caretakers of the place.

“Once their monies are all taken, these caretakers will then chase these women away,” he was quoted saying.

The easiest way to get these women to leave, Ayob said, was to bring the women to the Turkey-Syria border and let them get caught by the authorities for overstaying their visit in the country.

“The caretakers will then vanish to find more women for the job,” he was quoted as saying.

Ayob reportedly said that these caretakers were working closely with the country’s top IS militant Mohamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi to retrieve large amount of monies from these ladies.