Report: Malaysia lagging behind in science, tech initiatives

(From left) Academy of Sciences Malaysia CEO Hazami Habib, FASc President of Academy of Sciences Malaysia Prof Datuk Dr Asma Ismail and FASc Chairperson Prof Datuk Dr Halimaton Hamdan at Sunway Putra Hotel April 3, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Malaysia lags behind in science, technology and innovation (STI) initiatives compared to developed nations, a report on the country’s science outlook revealed today.

The Science Outlook by Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) titled “Converging Towards Progressive Malaysia 2050” said that if nothing is done soon, Malaysia could face difficulties in coping with Industry 4.0 when it fully takes effect on all industries.

“Talent development, governance in STI, research and development, and energising industries are some aspects where we can improve in,” ASM president Datuk Asma Ismail said at the launch.

“If you look at our students performances, only one in a hundred SPM school leavers enrol in PhD programmes, thus, the advent of Industry 4.0 has made it urgent for all stakeholders to collaborate in making sure the country is capable in coping with this change,” said added.

The report said Malaysia ranked 29th in the Global Innovation Index 2017. It does not state the number of countries screened in the index.

It said that the country focused about 70 per cent on paper research and only about eight per cent were on actual commercialisation tests such as prototypes or pilots.

Comparatively in Singapore, the report said that almost 50 per cent of its research and development activities had been tested for commercialisation experiments.

“Malaysia does not have a specific national science agenda to serve as the consolidating guideline of the various STI-related policies and governance at present,” the report said.

According to Asma, in the first of such outlook three years ago, only 11 recommendations of the 16 initiatives by the government for the development of STI were addressed.

“I therefore hope this report would serve as a useful reference for national STI planning as well as effective monitoring and evaluation,” she said.