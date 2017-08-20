Report: MACC freezes Penang exco’s bank accounts

Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh (centre) leaving the court in George Town August 14, 2016. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen four bank accounts owned by Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh pending investigations into an illegal carbon filter-processing factory in Sungai Lembu, according to a news report.

The Star Online quoted an MACC source as saying that the four personal accounts which totaled to RM 2 million were frozen before the weekend.

"We are still investigating," the source reportedly said, adding that the MACC are still recording statements from the relevant parties.

Earlier this week, the MACC raided Phee’s service centre in Butterworth amid an investigation on an illegal carbon filter factory.

The MACC is reportedly investigating Phee, who is the state environment committee chairman, for allegedly issuing two letters to the Seberang Prai Municipal Council ordering it to delay enforcement action against the factory.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is also DAP secretary-general, reportedly said it was his administration’s policy not to take action against illegal buildings built before 2008 pending an amicable solution.