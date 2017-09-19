Report: In new music video, Vida ‘bathes’ in money to inspire people to work hard

The image of Vida bathing in a pool of cash has drawn criticism from social media users. — Instagram screengrabKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida has finished work on a second music video for her single I Am Me, one which apparently features her in a bathtub filled with RM100 and RM50 notes.

According to the New Straits Times Online, she was unsatisfied with her first music video as it did not "capture" the essence of the song.

"So I set aside another time and another budget to shoot the video for my single. Directed by Ghaz Abu Bakar, I think this video is more I Am Me and I hope to launch this video on September 30,” the news portal quoted Vida, whose full name is Hasmiza Othman, as saying.

The video, shot at her house in Ipoh, reportedly angered some Malaysians on social media after three screenshots from the music video were shared on Instagram by a user named Reen Emran who is believed to be one of the production crew members.

The image of Vida bathing in a pool of cash has drawn criticism from social media users, who claimed that the entrepreneur was showing off a little too much.

When asked how much was spent on making the new music video, Vida declined to elaborate.

"Those images of luxury were supposed to inspire people to work hard, not to show off my wealth,” she was quoted saying.