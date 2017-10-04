Rep: Enforcement officer continued with Subang property demolition despite stop orders

Batu Burok state assemblyman Dr Syed Azman Syed Ahmed (standing second right) appealed to the Federal Lands and Mines enforcement team to delay demolishing three homes and two shops located near Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport in Subang for 24 hours. — Videograb of Facebook/Amanah Negeri SelangorKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The enforcement officer in charge of demolishing three homes and two shops located near Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport in Subang today ignored instructions by state executive councillors and a district officer to stop the operation.

Batu Burok state assemblyman Dr Syed Azman Syed Ahmed from Terengganu, who happened to be there, said he had asked Federal Lands and Mines enforcement officer Rashidi Roslan to delay demolishing the properties for 24 hours to allow Selangor to issue a formal document on the matter.

In a six minute video on Selangor Amanah’s Facebook page where he spoke about the incident, Dr Syed Azman said he contacted Selangor executive councillors Dr Ahmad Yunus, R Sivarasa, and Elizabeth Wong for their intervention.

“The officer behaved aggressively and refused to even wait 30 minutes for the excos’ decision. So they entered the premises with Light Strike Force (LSF), a backhoe tractor, an excavator, and officers from Shah Alam City Hall.

“I was still talking to Sivarasa (on the phone) and he found out from Elizabeth Wong that the Mentri Besar’s office has instructed the Petaling District Office to stop this operation. Apparently the officer had already received instructions from the District Office but he refused to stop,” said Dr Ahmad Yunus.

The Terengganu state assemblyman said he coincidentally happened to be there to perform prayers at the mosque as he was about to catch a flight home but decided to delay his flight to help sort out the issue.

The homes and shops belonged to Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport Mosque’s committee members Abdul Razak Said and Yaakob Abdul, who have lived there with their respective families since 1996.

In a report by a Malay daily dated Nov 18 last year, Abdul Razak and Yaakob claimed they were being evicted from their homes by Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd and the Petaling District Office. They said that they would be left homeless if the houses were taken away.

During the incident, nine people, including Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) secretary-general A Sivarajan, PSM youth chief Khalid Mohd Ismath, PSM youth members Sharan Raj and Paranjothi KS Joma and PSM Subang member T Mohan were also arrested.

A video on Amanah Selangor’s Facebook page showed the police arresting multiple people who formed a human chain to block the advancing excavator as well as the demolition process.

One man was seen struggling on the ground while being handcuffed and another Indian man protested his arrest, saying he was only recording the incident on his handphone.

The 17-minute 30-seconds video also showed a woman in a gray tudung and pink jubah weeping at the destruction of the homes while being comforted by another woman wearing a dark shirt with the word “Peduli” (Care) emblazoned on the back.

In a press statement, PSM condemned the demolition that left 17 people homeless and without livelihood as well as the arrest of the nine individuals.

The socialist party’s committee member S Arutchelvan slammed the Selangor state government and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for their failure to stop the demolition.

He questioned whether or not Azmin truly made an effort to stop the operations and demanded that he look after the welfare of the 17 people left homeless today as well as the release of those arrested.

“This issue was brought to the attention of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali since November 2016. Till today there has been no action from the Selangor State government. When Sivarajan contacted the MB’s PA yesterday, they said the demolition was going to continue,” Arutchelvan said.