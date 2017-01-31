Remand on two former Felda senior officers in fish farming scandal extended

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — The remand order on two former Felda senior officers, including one with a 'Datuk' title, was extended for another three days beginning tomorrow to assist in the case of misappropriation on a sturgeon fish breeding project worth RM47.6 million.

Meanwhile, three other individuals were released on a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bond.

The remand order and release of the individuals aged 30, 33, 38, 53 and 57 was made by Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman at the Magistrate’s Court, here today.

Earlier, they were all remanded for seven days beginning last Wednesday and the case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama