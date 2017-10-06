Register to benefit from 2018 budget, private tahfiz schools told

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the registration would also enable smooth channelling of aid to the institutions and students concerned.

“On behalf of the government I hope they (private schools) will register so that whatever announcements to be made by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) could be distributed with ease.

“The government had never sidelined the agenda of elevating Islam… in fact the budget had been increasing every year and since the current prime minister’s administration the allowance for imams and those at the forefront of upholding Islam had been raised three times.”

He said this to reporters after opening the 1439H Federal Territory Maal Hijrah celebration today.

The prime minister recently said that the government would announce “something” in the 2018 Budget on October 27 in relation to tahfiz schools in the country.

At the event, former Pasir Puteh Member of Parliament Datuk Che Min Che Ahmad was announced as recipient of the Federal Territory’s Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1439H/2017 award for his contribution in elevating Islamic religious institutions in the country.

Che Min, 69, who is also former deputy director-general at the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and director of Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) said the award was in recognition of his contribution as a civil servant for 30 years.

The father of four with 13 grandchildren who received RM5,000 cash, a trophy and certificate was also responsible for the establishment of Sarawak Training Centre, the Malaysian Islamic Skills Institute, Sarawak, Darul Quran, Kuala Kubu, Malaysian Islamic Training Institute and Pusrawi Hospital. — Bernama