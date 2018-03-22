Redelineation report presented to MPs in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report has been presented to Members of Parliament, though it has been embargoed until Wednesday next week.

The EC’s proposal to change electoral boundaries, largely expected to be passed in this Parliament meeting, was placed on MPs’ tables this morning, Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia announced today.

The embargo means that parliamentarians are given around five days to study the content of the reports before the document is made public and possibly debated in Parliament.

“I want to remind everyone that this report is embargoed until March 28, when it will be tabled,” Pandikar said.

The report contains three books detailing the redelineation process and EC’s recommendations, each being close to 500 pages thick.

It also has a map for all the redrawn boundaries and a draft order to adopt the new boundaries in conducting elections.

This is the first redelineation exercise carried out by EC since 2003. EC has started working on the current redelineation proposal since 2016.